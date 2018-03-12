Cosecha NJ Organizes Marches to Obtain Driver's Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants

Since January, Cosecha NJ has been stepping up its actions to raise awareness among the public and immigrant community. Cosecha encourages our communities to exercise our power to bring change for dignity, respect and permanent protection. It t is time for the NJ legislature to approve a bill that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s license while protecting their families from being reported to ICE.

On January 3rd Cosecha NJ kicked off its “Driver’s Licenses for All” campaign, with a march in Jersey City, followed with another march on January 16th at the state house in Trenton demanding this bill with the slogan “Licenses Yes, Promises No.”

Below is the schedule of planned marches

Location: New Brunswick, 57 Livingston Ave to Parque Oaxaca (Handy and French St)

Date and Time: March 24, 2:00PM

Location: Newark, Wilson & Ferry Street, Newark NJ

Date and Time: March 24, 11:30 AM

Location:Pleasantville/Atlantic City California & Atlantic Ave to Atlantic & Albany Ave.

Date and Time: April 15, 11:30 AM

Location: Rahway, To be announced

Date and Time:To be announced

Location: Elizabeth, To be announced

Date and Time:To be announced

Location: Trenton (All NJ comes to Trenton) , Columbus Park to City Hall & Governor’s State House

Date and Time: April 21, 2:00 PM

Throughout the years we have learned that politicians have not kept their promises, while using our community for their political interests. If we want to see real change, we must use the power of the people. The driver’s licenses bill is something owed to the community and we must hold elected officials accountable to pay their debt by passing a driver’s licenses for All bill.

People throughout New Jersey have said the following:

Brittany from Plainfield says “We are marching to stand up for ourselves and to show the political system that we are millions. We march to show that we are united and that we are paying attention to politicians and their actions and lack of actions”

Margarito from Pleasantville indicates, “We fight for the driver’s licenses because these are not a luxury items, licenses are needed to go to work, to take the children to school, to go to medical appointments etc... etc., and because having them will improve significantly the NJ state economy in general.”

Angeles from Pleasantville states that “We march for the driver’s licenses because we all deserve to drive safe without the fear that the police will stop us.”

Lucia from Maplewood says, “We march to pressure the elected officials and not to end up in front of a Judge who may question our immigration status for not having a driver’s license.”

Juan from Atlantic City says, “We are hardworking honest citizens that contribute to the well-being of this country, this time, we march to get driver’s licenses we need them to take care our needs, to drive without fear of being detained because we all have rights in this country and at the end, we all are immigrants”

Sayda, a NJ activist from Newark says that “Driver’s licenses for all is a great necessity. To drive without fear is not a luxury but a necessity”

In 2015 the Republicans failed the immigrant community by saying they will not give licenses, and the Democrats failed us by not pursuing it further. Cosecha will continue the fight and will not stop until we get this bill passed. Driver’s Licenses are not going to give the undocumented community legalization or documentation status. A license is not going to make all people treat immigrants as a fellow citizen. Licenses will not help immigrants be safe in case of a raid. If the Murphy administration claims to be with the immigrant community, then it is time to pass a good bill and make NJ a true sanctuary state without delays.

Allowing undocumented immigrants access to driver’s licenses while protecting their information will:

Improve the NJ economy by allowing more people to buy, drive cards and increase work place productivity



Will increase the car insurance pull significantly with the potential reduction of car insurance premiums



Will make NJ roads safer and increase collaboration of immigrant community with the police to deter crime



Will allow undocumented families to drive without fear and reduce illness related to stress and anxiety

Cosecha acknowledges that, “We are not the only group fighting for “Driver’s Licenses for All”. We call all NJ residents to join the struggle and support all efforts to pass this bill.

As of today, the following organizations are Co-Sponsoring the Cosecha campaign:

Cristo Rey Christ Church (Trenton NJ), NJ Justice Alliance Network, Haiti Solidarity Network, El Azteka-Construction (Pleasantville NJ), Lazos de America Unidos, Food & Water Watch, Movement for Socialism, North NJ DSA, Asociación Cívica Guatemalteca (Trenton, NJ), Asociación Cívica Hondureña (Trenton, NJ), Asociación Cívica Ecuatoriana (Trenton, NJ), and Salcajenses Unidos.

