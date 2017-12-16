MTFD Names Ryan Clarke as New Middletown Township Fire Chief

The Township Committee celebrated with this year's newly elected chiefs on Saturday, December 9th at Lincroft Fire Company Station 10. Pictured from left: Company Chiefs Bernie Chenoweth, John Friedmann, Russ Mount III, Steve Schweizer and Fire Chief Ryan Clarke with Committeeman Tony Perry, Deputy Mayor Stephanie Murray and Mayor Gerry Scharfenberger.

LINCROFT, NJ - A snowy Saturday didn't stop everyone from packing in the Lincroft Fire Company last weekend to witness this year’s Chiefs' Election for the Middletown Township Fire Department. Everyone mingled and celebrated as the new Fire Chief and Company Chiefs were voted into office.

We congratulate newly-appointed Township Fire Chief Ryan Clarke, as well as Company Chiefs Steve Schweizer, Russ Mount III, John Friedmann and Bernie Chenoweth on their election. The large turnout and incredible spirit is testament to how much Middletown supports this amazing group of volunteers!