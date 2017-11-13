David Levy to Speak at Art Society of Monmouth County Meeting

PHOTO: David Levy is president, docent, and exhibiting artist at the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury

MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The Art Society of Monmouth County will hold its monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the Middletown Public Library, 55 Monmouth Road at 10:30 a.m.

The guest speaker will be David Levy, president, docent, and exhibiting artist at the Guild of Creative Art in Shrewsbury. Levy said he will speak about, “What a judge sees, or should see, and what both artist and judge face in the process.”

The artist has served as a judge for numerous student shows and has served as adjudicator at the teen Arts Festival for the past three years.

Levy is an award winning artist who has exhibited in solo shows in Virginia and group shows in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Originally an optical artist, he established a hard-edged style in painting that is called Engineered Abstraction.

The ASMC, which meets on the third Wednesday of each month, is a nonprofit, volunteer organization that aims to promote education and appreciation for the visual arts in Monmouth County. Besides monetary awards presented during each of four shows, an annual scholarship award is provided for a Brookdale Community College student enrolled in the Visual Arts Program through the Brookdale Community College Foundation.

This program is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen freeholders, and the New jersey State Council on the Arts.

For additional information about upcoming shows, or to find out when and where they are meeting, go to the Website: artsocietyofmonmouthcounty.org.