RBR Student Takes Top Prize in Second Annual Big Dreams and Silver Screens Film Festival

Little Silver: Young film maker and Red Bank Regional (RBR) rising junior John Tuohy of Little Silver recently took the top prize in the Big Dreams and Silver Screens Festival held in Rahway, NJ on June 3. John is 16 years old. John’s submission, a short film entitled “Parallax Dreams” won the top prize of Best Picture and also won the category of Best Short Narrative. Two other awards went to Leanna Culver of Clayton, NJ who won “Best Short Animation” for her short film, “String.” And Alexia Ross of Fanwood, NJ who won “Best Short Documentary” for her short film, “You Are What You Wear.” The three students were chosen from among 200 entries submitted to the festival from students all over New Jersey.

As the grand prize winner for Best Picture, John Tuohy will appear on Edison TV’s “Classic Movies with Ron MacCloskey.” He begins filming that interview in July for an August airing on Edison TV. Additionally, his film, “Parallax Dreams” will receive a special screening at this year’s Rahway International Film Festival which takes place September 22-24, 2017 at the James Ward Mansion in Westfield, NJ. And his movie was also selected to be shown in the Monmouth Film Festival in the New Jersey Student Short Film Category, which will premiere in August.

John is an Interactive Media major in the RBR Academy of Visual & Performing Arts. John has used his film knowledge and equipment to help him create the award winning short. He also used his classmates and school building with the last scene taking place in an empty RBR auditorium. Classmates Jay Izzo, a VPA creative writing major, appeared with John as actors in the film. Ashley Houck, who works with the school’s backstage crew, did theatrical lighting and friend Noah Kralyevich and VPA major Jack Borkoski, both student musicians, created the original music for the film.

While the idea for “Parallax Dreams” began as a school assignment for a music video, John expanded it by writing a narrative and extending it into a short film.

John comments, “’Parallax Dreams’ is very symbolic and tells a story without words, taking advantage of everything film has to offer in communication over any other medium. It is an introspective piece telling a story of someone who is lost, growing up and dealing with self-identity issues. It is really up to the viewer’s interpretation of its meaning.”

John has been a movie buff since the age of six or seven, when he was mesmerized by the practical special effects produced in the movie blockbuster “Return of the Jedi.” He began making his own movies shortly thereafter with a little video camera he managed to coax from his family for Christmas. He became an early master of Windows Movie Maker software. He believes his breaking out point came in middle school when he wrote, filmed, directed and produced a video of the Civil War for a history project using his friends as actors in the woods of Monmouth County. In addition to “Parallax Dreams”, he has created one other video for festival submissions, a stop motion, animated short film, entitled “Direct Impact”.

John claims his inspiration for movie making come from classic iconic movies including “Taxi Driver”, “Breathless”, “Eraserhead”, and “Pulp Fiction”. He greatly admires the directing greats including David Lynch, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Jean-Luc Godard. He is very much looking forward to his TV interview with Ron MacCloskey as he can talk about classic movies for hours.

John is also a high achieving student at RBR as Class President for the Class of 2019, an honor roll student who will take both AP and International Baccalaureate classes in his junior and senior year. He also runs indoor/outdoor track and cross country. John is already exploring colleges that have excellent film programs. “My goal is to keep making films better and better,” he states.

The young, passionate filmmaker is off to a great start.