Trinity Hall to Graduate First Class

Tinton Falls, NJ – Trinity Hall, an independent, all-girls high school that opened in Fall 2013, will graduate its inaugural class on Sunday, June 4 at Monmouth University’s Pollak Theatre in West Long Branch. This event marks Trinity Hall’s first-ever commencement and the end of a historic journey for its very first class of students. The 32 graduate candidates have begun to organize the Trinity Hall Alumnae Association as they transition from students to supporters.

“There is much to be proud of at Trinity Hall, and our students are at the very top of that list,” said Mary Sciarrillo, head of school. “The risk of attending a brand-new school has paid off for our Class of 2017. These young women, our very first graduates, have grown in confidence and ability, have learned to persevere in the face of challenges, and will continue to be leaders at their individual colleges and universities – and following that, in the world. They will do well and accomplish great things. Indeed, they already have.”

A list of colleges that the Class of 2017 has been accepted to is available on the Trinity Hall website: http://www.trinityhallnj.org/class-of-2017-college-acceptances.

