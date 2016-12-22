Red Bank Regional Students Send Stockings of Sweets to Troops in Middle East

LITTLE SILVER, NJ - “With all of the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, it's easy to forget those serving our country and fighting for our freedom. My students and I wanted to make sure that some special soldiers feel remembered for Christmas and the holiday season,” RBR Spanish teacher and Spanish National Honor Society Advisor Lisa Boyle explained.

She and her National Spanish Honor Society students joined forces this year with RBR French teacher Gil Thomas’s French National Honor Society students to stuff stockings filled with sweet treats donated by the students. Thirty stockings are on route to the Middle East for fellow New Jerseyian Chris Wutsch’s army unit in Qatar. Ms. Boyle and he have been friends for years. This is one way that she and RBR students can connect to the selfless Americans who serve abroad in our armed forces and are missing their families and friends for the holidays.