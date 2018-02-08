NJ Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation Marks 20th Anniversary of Museum

Dear Editor:

On behalf of everyone at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation (NJVVMF), as we begin a new year, I extend best wishes to our community and all who serve our country.

As a private not-for-profit organization, the NJVVMF is fully self-sustaining. We rely on the support of our community, both financially and through participation, to meet and exceed our mission. An easy way to support our work is by checking line 61 on the NJ state tax form to make a self-designated donation. We are grateful for all levels of support as these donations cover a significant portion of our annual operating expenses.

For those unfamiliar with us, the Foundation operates the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial and its companion Vietnam Era Museum. This unique site in Holmdel, NJ pays tribute to the 1,563 New Jerseyans who did not return home from the Vietnam War while placing their sacrifice in the larger context of the tumultuous Vietnam Era, a period of history that still affects New Jersey families and communities today.

As Executive Director, I am honored to spend time with our community of Veterans and visitors. Through our ceremonies, public programs, exhibitions and class trips, we work with an incredibly diverse community that allows us to explore the complexities of the Vietnam Era in a way that is relevant to people today. This year marks the 20th anniversary of our Museum and an exciting period of expansion for us through programs, resources and a planned expansion of our public spaces. I see firsthand the impact that these offerings have on our community. This is especially apparent with the nearly 10,000 students and teachers we work with each year and the Veterans who attend our ceremonies.

If you have not visited us, I encourage you to plan a trip and spend an afternoon with our Vietnam Veteran Guides and staff. As the first and only site of its kind in the nation, you will not be disappointed. You can learn more about our work at www.njvvmf.org.

Help us preserve and share the legacies of New Jersey’s Veterans. Please remember us as we remember them. Thank you in advance for your support of our mission and our Veterans.

Thank you,

Sarah Taggart

Executive Director

New Jersey Vietnam Veterans’ Memorial Foundation

