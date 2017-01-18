New Monmouth County Master Plan Now Online

In accordance with the Monmouth County Planning Board’s adoption of the plan on October 17, 2016, Division of Planning staff recently completed final edits to the new Monmouth County Master Plan. A link to the adopted Master Plan (Volume I), Appendices (Volume II), and other documents incorporated into the Master Plan by reference is now available on the Division of Planning webpage, www.co.monmouth.nj.us/page.aspx?ID=140, or simply Google search Monmouth County Master Plan.

Hard copies of the adopted Master Plan are being distributed to municipalities in accordance with the County Planning Act (N.J.S.A 40:27-1 et seq.). Hard copies will also be made available for public viewing at Monmouth County libraries and the Monmouth County Division of Planning Office located at 1 East Main Street, Freehold, NJ.

Attached to this e-mail is a Master Plan Infographic and a Master Plan Overview summary sheet intended to provide stakeholders quick and engaging insight into some of the Master Plan’s most interesting highlights. Please feel free to disseminate this information to your constituents and to anyone else you believe is interested in bringing about positive change in their community.

On behalf of the Division of Planning and Planning Board, I want to thank everyone who dedicated their valuable time, knowledge, creativity, and passion to this project. For the next 10-years, the Monmouth County Master Plan will serve the county and our planning partners as the principle guiding document for land use coordination and offers concurrence on intended community outcomes.

Sincerely,

Joe Barris, PP/AICP

Assistant Director

Monmouth County Division of Planning