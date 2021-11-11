Posted inCourts/Police/FireNewsbrief

AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police Shooting in Long Branch

by Office of NJ Attorney General

Long Branch, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021 in Long Branch, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. The decedent has been identified as Mark D. Walker II, 34, of Woodbridge, Va. The members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response […]

Next General Election Ballot Count Update Comes Friday

by Monmouth County Clerk's Office

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising residents that the General Election results remain unofficial as the County Board of Elections continues to count ballots. The County Clerk’s Office has been informed by the Board of Elections that there will be no further updates regarding ballot counts until this Friday, Nov. […]

Fatal Shooting Ruled Homicide

by Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office

FREEHOLD – A fatal shooting that took place last week has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Dymir Leonard. Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, an off-duty Asbury Park Police Department lieutenant driving his personal vehicle […]

Monmouth County has 503 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8

by Monmouth County Public Information

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Nov. 4 and Monday, Nov. 8, there have been 503 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related […]

“We Value our Veterans” Community Award Goes to Monmouth County Clerk’s Office

by Monmouth County Clerk's Office

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce that the Office of the Monmouth County Clerk has been named as a recipient of the 2021 “We Value our Veterans” Community Award by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. The award will be presented on Veterans Day, Nov. […]

Car Thieves in Rumson Attempted to Steal 2 Vehicles in Broad Daylight

by Rumson Police Department

RUMSON, NJ – This afternoon, at approximately 2:30pm, car thieves attempted to steal two vehicles (approximately 5-10 minutes apart) on Circle Drive and Fair Haven Rd. The thieves were described as black male subjects wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The subjects fled the area in a dark colored SUV, later described as a navy blue BMW […]