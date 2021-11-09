Fatal Shooting Ruled Homicide

FREEHOLD – A fatal shooting that took place last week has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Dymir Leonard. Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, an off-duty Asbury Park Police Department lieutenant driving his personal vehicle […]
Monmouth County has 503 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Nov. 4 and Monday, Nov. 8, there have been 503 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related […]
Vehicle Stolen from Open Garage in Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ – An individual entered an open residential garage on South Holland Road on Sunday and made off with an unlocked 2014 BMW, according to a Holmdel Police Department facebook post. “On Sunday 11/7/21 around 3:30PM the below depicted subject entered an open residential garage on South Holland Road,” wrote Holmdel Police. “Suspect then […]
“We Value our Veterans” Community Award Goes to Monmouth County Clerk’s Office
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce that the Office of the Monmouth County Clerk has been named as a recipient of the 2021 “We Value our Veterans” Community Award by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. The award will be presented on Veterans Day, Nov. […]
Car Thieves in Rumson Attempted to Steal 2 Vehicles in Broad Daylight
RUMSON, NJ – This afternoon, at approximately 2:30pm, car thieves attempted to steal two vehicles (approximately 5-10 minutes apart) on Circle Drive and Fair Haven Rd. The thieves were described as black male subjects wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The subjects fled the area in a dark colored SUV, later described as a navy blue BMW […]
AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police Shooting in Long Branch
Long Branch, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021 in Long Branch, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. The decedent’s identity is not being released at this time. According to the preliminary investigation, members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office […]
5- Through 11-Year-Olds Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine
TRENTON, NJ – Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, following the authorization and recommendation of the vaccine by the FDA and CDC. The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is administered as a two-dose vaccine, three weeks apart, […]
Sexual Attack on Jogger near Hudson Trail in Marlboro
FREEHOLD – A physical attack and attempted sexual assault of a jogger in a county park earlier this week is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Saturday. The incident took place shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, approximately 100 feet off the Henry Hudson Trail in Marlboro Township’s Big Brook […]
Provisional Ballots will Determine Council Winner in Atlantic Highlands
[UPDATE 11/8 5:00 pm] Robin Major at the Board of Elections writes via email to AHHerald, “The BOE will begin counting provisional ballots on Friday, November 12th. Canvassing of results will take place on Monday, November 15th at 11:00 a.m. The County Clerk has up to November 20th to certify election results with the NJ […]
County Breaks Ground for Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge
SEA BRIGHT, NJ – Monmouth County, in cooperation with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) broke ground for the construction of the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32). “We are thrilled to break ground today for the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge,” said Commissioner Director Thomas […]