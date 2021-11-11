Unveiling Our New Look RED BANK, NJ – Lunch Break, the resource and social services agency at 121 Drs James Parker Blvd., is proud to announce its fresh new look and brand, Hands of Hope, which debuted at the annual Fall Gala on Oct. 15th, 2021 at the Count Basie Center for Arts and Education. […]
AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police Shooting in Long Branch
Long Branch, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021 in Long Branch, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. The decedent has been identified as Mark D. Walker II, 34, of Woodbridge, Va. The members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response […]
Next General Election Ballot Count Update Comes Friday
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is advising residents that the General Election results remain unofficial as the County Board of Elections continues to count ballots. The County Clerk’s Office has been informed by the Board of Elections that there will be no further updates regarding ballot counts until this Friday, Nov. […]
In the Darkness of Jail
A friend of mine is awaiting his day in court. In the meantime, he has to wear an ankle monitor and his movement is very restricted. Since I am his friend and neither a judge nor a part of the jury, I think that he is innocent, but we have to see what the justice […]
Fatal Shooting Ruled Homicide
FREEHOLD – A fatal shooting that took place last week has been ruled a homicide and remains under investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Dymir Leonard. Shortly after 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, an off-duty Asbury Park Police Department lieutenant driving his personal vehicle […]
Monmouth County has 503 additional positive cases of COVID-19 between Nov. 4 and Nov. 8
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Nov. 4 and Monday, Nov. 8, there have been 503 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related […]
Vehicle Stolen from Open Garage in Holmdel
Holmdel, NJ – An individual entered an open residential garage on South Holland Road on Sunday and made off with an unlocked 2014 BMW, according to a Holmdel Police Department facebook post. “On Sunday 11/7/21 around 3:30PM the below depicted subject entered an open residential garage on South Holland Road,” wrote Holmdel Police. “Suspect then […]
“We Value our Veterans” Community Award Goes to Monmouth County Clerk’s Office
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce that the Office of the Monmouth County Clerk has been named as a recipient of the 2021 “We Value our Veterans” Community Award by the New Jersey Department of Military and Veteran Affairs. The award will be presented on Veterans Day, Nov. […]
Car Thieves in Rumson Attempted to Steal 2 Vehicles in Broad Daylight
RUMSON, NJ – This afternoon, at approximately 2:30pm, car thieves attempted to steal two vehicles (approximately 5-10 minutes apart) on Circle Drive and Fair Haven Rd. The thieves were described as black male subjects wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The subjects fled the area in a dark colored SUV, later described as a navy blue BMW […]
