Details Category: History and Happenings Published: 14 January 2017

One of the luxurious gowns on display as part of the Hartshorne exhibit.

If you have taken advantage of the opportunity to see the Hartshorne exhibition at the Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold, you already know is it a most singular historic collection that spans more than 300 years in the lives of one family who for centuries have been a major part of Monmouth County.

If you have not yet seen it, do yourself one favor and put it on your list. But more importantly, make an effort to attend probably one of the most fascinating talks and demonstrations available in any museum nationwide. Two more are planned for early and late spring and you can visit www.monmouthhistory.org to get all the details when the dates are announced.

Read more ...