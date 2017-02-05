Ospreys Surpass 500 Nests in New Jersey
Annual Osprey Project Report details remarkable recovery statewide
PHOTO: Osprey nest. Credit Joe Reynolds / AHHerald.com
Trenton, New Jersey – The nonprofit Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey (CWF) and New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program (ENSP) today released the 2016 New Jersey Osprey Project Report highlighting the work performed to monitor and protect the state threatened bird of prey.
Red Bank Regional's Outterbridge Signs with Sacred Heart
PHOTO: RBR football player, Chris Outterbridge signed on National Signing Day to play and study at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. He is flanked by his family and coaches for the event. Pictured left to right are: (first row) his sister Nel’yanii, Mother Tiesha Lane and Aunt Tammy Lane; (standing) RBR Principal Risa Clay, RBR Assistant Coach Dan Mandoza, Chris’ brother Tajhi Tumauno, RBR Football Coach Nick Giglio and RBR Assistant Coach Matt Norman
Police Investigate anti-Trump and anti-Semitic Vandalism
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police department is investigating several acts of vandalism that occurred during the early morning hours of 01/31/2017. The actor(s) spray painted anti-Trump and anti-Semitic messages throughout the west side of town on several pieces of town property.
Middletown Township Police are also investigating similar acts of vandalism in their town.
We are asking for assistance in identifying the actor(s) and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Atlantic Highlands Police Department at (732)291-1212.
Any information you have that can assist is in our investigation is greatly appreciated.
David G. Brown II Elected Chairman of MC Democrats
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Upon the resignation of Vin Gopal (who stepped down to run for State Senate), The Monmouth County Democrats County Committee, representing over 800 elected committee-members, unanimously elected David G. Brown II as Chairman of the Party.
NJEA Mobile Vision Team Visits Highlands Elementary School
PHOTO: Colleen Hanson RN, CSN, Robert Velez, Dr. Melissa Ochlan, Optometrist and Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent of Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and Henry Hudson Regional High School.
HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Education Association invited Optical Academy to visit Highlands Elementary School. The mobile vision company travels to schools in NJ & NY helping students obtain high quality, low cost eye exams and eyeglasses. Eye exams cost $30 and eyeglasses start at $29.