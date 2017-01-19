Details Category: Monmouth County Published: 18 January 2017

PHOTO: Sculptor Brian Hanlon will host a public reception for his new exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze” at Brookdale Community College on Jan. 26. Photo by Brookdale Community College

LINCROFT, NJ – Nationally acclaimed sculptor Brian Hanlon will host an opening reception for his new exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze” at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.

