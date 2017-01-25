Violent Crime Initiative Captures Over 150 Fugitives Throughout the State
Hamilton, N.J. – Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Rick Fuentes today announced a statewide violent offender fugitive sweep that has resulted in the arrest of more than 150 offenders. The ongoing investigation began November 1, 2016. To date, authorities have seized 11 firearms (2 assault rifles), 631 decks of heroin, and 60 vials of crack cocaine. In addition, Attorney General Porrino announced a new law enforcement directive designed to prevent victim and witness intimidation.
Dr. Swartz Brings High Tech to Pet Therapy
photo: Robotical kitten brings roars of laughter from resident Liz Dillon
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Dr. Steve Swartz, Medical Director at Care One at King James Care Center, has introduced a high technology dimension to pet therapy in nursing homes.
The physician, who has been medical director at the facility for more than ten years, and is also the facility’s Director of the Cardiac Monitoring program, responded to a story he read in the New York Times concerning a new robotic toy by urging the facility to buy mechanical animals, specifically Hasbro Joy for All Cats.
Brookdale Trustees Approve $80M Budget
LINCROFT, NJ – The Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees voted on Jan. 18 to adopt an $80,368,751 operating budget for the 2017-18 school year, along with a 4 percent tuition increase.
The budget, which includes new multi-year contracts for Brookdale’s faculty and administrative unions, will be forwarded to the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders for final review and approval by the Board of School Estimate.
As of July 1, Brookdale tuition will increase from $129.75 to $135 per credit. For a full-time student taking 30 credits per year, the change would mean an annual increase of $157.50. General service fees, which are calculated at 25 percent of tuition, will increase from $31.14 per credit to $32.40 per credit.
Police Seek Witnesses to Accident at Rte 36 and Grand Avenue
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is seeking witnesses to a motor vehicle accident which occured on January 15, 2017 at 8:18 A.M. at the intersection of Highway # 36 and Grand Avenue.
Please contact Sergeant Harry Murtha or Patrolman Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.
Red Bank Regional Information Technology Students Take Top Spots in FBLA Regional Competition
PHOTO: RBR AOIT students who scored high in the December FBLA regional competition held at RBRHS are pictured above (left to right): front row: Makoto Brown, Tinton Falls; Shane Mehr, Allenhurst; Chloe Sharpe, Bradley Beach; Bobby Villaluz; Shrewbury;
second row: Max Mason, Belmar; Alessandra Swart, Spring Lake; LilianaKrupinski, Avon by the Sea; Holly Braverman, Millstone; Alex Terody, Union Beach; Steve White, Union Beach; Back row: Harry Jain, Red Bank; NahjeekMitter, Red Bank; Kyle Neary, Shrewsbury; Matt Swaggerty, Little Silver; Dylan Reitsma, Belmar.Not pictured are Ivan Tecalero, Red Bank, Kevin Richards and Jess MacLean of Union Beach.