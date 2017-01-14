Gowns, Mannequins and Bayshore History
One of the luxurious gowns on display as part of the Hartshorne exhibit.
If you have taken advantage of the opportunity to see the Hartshorne exhibition at the Monmouth County Historical Association in Freehold, you already know is it a most singular historic collection that spans more than 300 years in the lives of one family who for centuries have been a major part of Monmouth County.
If you have not yet seen it, do yourself one favor and put it on your list. But more importantly, make an effort to attend probably one of the most fascinating talks and demonstrations available in any museum nationwide. Two more are planned for early and late spring and you can visit www.monmouthhistory.org to get all the details when the dates are announced.
Red Bank Regional Student Returns to Latin America with Friends
PHOTO: RBR VPA major Mara Campolattaro and he dad organized a second missionary trip to the Dominican Republic with her six childhood friends and their dads during their fall break from high school. The girls fundraised for the trip through their organization “HeretoHelp”. The girls are pictured here with some of the children whose school they helped refurbish.
LITTLE SILVER, NJ - For fourteen years, Mara Campolattaro of Rumson watched her dad take mission trips to the Dominican Republic to perform surgery as a pediatric ophthalmologist through ILAC (Institute for Latin American Concern). In 2015, she had the idea to start a father-daughter mission and made her first humanitarian trip to make her own contribution to the underserved in Latin America. She brought along her dad and her six best friends and their dads and built an aqueduct to bring clean water to the Dominican Republic village of La Piragua Abajo for the first time.
Man Arrested for Toll Theft and Unpaid Fees Totaling more than $1 Million
PHOTO: Lester Morales arrested
Woodbridge Township, N.J. - The New Jersey State Police have arrested Lester Morales, 34, of Little Ferry, N.J. for the theft of more than $1 million of unpaid tolls and administrative fees during a 13-month period.
After a two-month investigation, detectives from the Troop “D” Criminal Investigations Office discovered that Morales, owner of EAB Transport LLC/ Do it Right Trucking, conducted operations with a delinquent E-Z Pass account. The company, located in Jersey City, had approximately 100 trucks going through tolls more than 100 times per day.
MC Park System Fills February with Fun
PHOTO: Shoot hoops on the courts at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls.
LINCROFT – February may be the shortest month of the year, but the Monmouth County Park System packs it with fun activities for residents to enjoy. The schedule is as follows:
FCS Operation Sleighbells Serves Record 600 Families in 2016
PHOTO: Coaches and players of the Howell High School Football Team
LONG BRANCH, NJ – More than 2,000 Monmouth County children and their families had a brighter holiday season this year thanks to the generosity of all those who supported FCS (Family & Children’s Service) 2016 Operation Sleighbells. Dozens of area companies, businesses, schools and organizations donated several thousand toys, books, coats, and infant necessities to help fulfill the wishes of area children and families in need.