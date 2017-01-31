Police Investigate anti-Trump and anti-Semitic Vandalism
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police department is investigating several acts of vandalism that occurred during the early morning hours of 01/31/2017. The actor(s) spray painted anti-Trump and anti-Semitic messages throughout the west side of town on several pieces of town property.
Middletown Township Police are also investigating similar acts of vandalism in their town.
We are asking for assistance in identifying the actor(s) and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Atlantic Highlands Police Department at (732)291-1212.
Any information you have that can assist is in our investigation is greatly appreciated.
David G. Brown II Elected Chairman of MC Democrats
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - Upon the resignation of Vin Gopal (who stepped down to run for State Senate), The Monmouth County Democrats County Committee, representing over 800 elected committee-members, unanimously elected David G. Brown II as Chairman of the Party.
NJEA Mobile Vision Team Visits Highlands Elementary School
PHOTO: Colleen Hanson RN, CSN, Robert Velez, Dr. Melissa Ochlan, Optometrist and Dr. Susan Compton, Superintendent of Highlands, Atlantic Highlands and Henry Hudson Regional High School.
HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Highlands Education Association invited Optical Academy to visit Highlands Elementary School. The mobile vision company travels to schools in NJ & NY helping students obtain high quality, low cost eye exams and eyeglasses. Eye exams cost $30 and eyeglasses start at $29.
Middletown Police Deliver Baby
Photo: Axl Erickson was born with the assistance of Middletown police officers.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – On Saturday January 28, 2017 at approximately 12:15p.m., officers from the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to a 9-1-1 call for a pregnant woman in need of assistance. The Middletown family had been driving to the hospital; however they were forced to pull over as the woman’s labor was progressing too quickly to make it in time. The husband pulled into the parking lot of the Comfort Inn, located at 750 State Route 35 in Middletown and called 9-1-1.
Monmouth County Fire Academy graduates 43
PHOTO: Andrew P. Sparber – Monmouth County Fire Academy Director Anthony Avillo and Monmouth County Fire Marshal Kevin Stout congratulate Firefighter I graduate Andrew P. Sparber, the winner of the Ronald Fitzpatrick Award winner for Class 112.
HOWELL, NJ – The Monmouth County Fire Academy graduated 43 firefighters from the Firefighter I program on January 24 and 25 at the Fire Academy on Route 33.
The first-time firefighter graduates of Class 112 and Class 113 worked 172 hours over 32 sessions and received training in rescue, fire extinguishment, hazardous materials response, cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, electrical safety, and care of hoses, ladders and other equipment.