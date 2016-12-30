Details Category: Monmouth County Published: 30 December 2016

BRIGANTINE, NJ - A lone dolphin which spent time this year in the Shrewsbury River was discovered dead in Sandy Hook Bay, according to Mike Kapp, a Field Stranding Technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

"As of now we cannot confirm species of this dolphin but we do believe it to be the lone dolphin that has spent most of the summer and all of fall in the Shrewsbury River," Mr. Kapp said.

