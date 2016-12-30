Dead Dolphin Found in Sandy Hook Bay
- Details
- Category: Monmouth County
-
BRIGANTINE, NJ - A lone dolphin which spent time this year in the Shrewsbury River was discovered dead in Sandy Hook Bay, according to Mike Kapp, a Field Stranding Technician at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.
"As of now we cannot confirm species of this dolphin but we do believe it to be the lone dolphin that has spent most of the summer and all of fall in the Shrewsbury River," Mr. Kapp said.
RBR Takes Away Seven Medals in Family Career Community Leaders of America State Conference
- Details
- Category: Schools
-
Pictured above with their teacher Sue Eads, are the RBR students who competed in the 2016 FCCLA Fall Leadership Conference. They are (left to right) standing with Ms. Eads: Tessa Listo, Little Silver; Karyssa Ellis, Union Beach; Jenna Holly, Shrewsbury; Molly O’Mara, Shrewsbury; Abby Beebrick, Shrewsbury; Sophie Pauso, Shrewsbury; Summer Smith, Little Silver; Claire Lynch, Shrewsbury; CeCi McCormick, Bradley Beach; Isabel Nalbandian, Red Bank; (kneeling) Allie Van Orden, Union Beach; Ashley Lemmon, Bradley Beach; Lauren Beebrick, Shrewsbury; Lauren Keale, Shrewsbury; Megan Dingelstedt, Shrewsbury. The students earned two gold, two silver and three bronze awards in six categories. They are holding the banner that brought them bronze medal in the competition.
“Peek Under The Petticoat” Event at MCHA Museum
- Details
- Category: Monmouth County
-
FREEHOLD, NJ – On Wednesday, January 11, Bernadette Rogoff, Consulting Curator, will be dressing a mannequin included our exhibition Hartshorne: Eight Generations and Their Highlands Estate Called Portland located at the Museum on 70 Court St.
The garments to be exhibited are from the wardrobe of Julia Norton Hartshorne (1838-1869), who died tragically in 1869 at the age of thirty.
Structure Fire in the North Middletown Section of Middletown
- Details
- Category: Local News
-
MIDDLETOWN, NJ - At 6:03 PM on Wednesday December 28, 2016 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a “structure fire” at 451 Port Monmouth Road in the North Middletown section of the Township. The resident returning home from being out found smoke issuing from the structure in the area of the kitchen and attempted to extinguish the fire, when this attempt failed the resident went to a neighbors to get another fire extinguisher. At this point the fire had progressed past the use of a household extinguisher and 911 was notified. Upon arrival units reported heavy fire issuing from the left side and attic of the structure. The initial attack was performed with two 1¾” interior attack lines to suppress the fire. Thermal Imaging Cameras (TIC) were employed to check for extension of the fire. The aggressive attack contained the fire to primarily the kitchen, living room and attic with heat and smoke damage to the bedroom areas.
Middletown Public Library Children’s Programming for January 2017
- Details
- Category: Local News
-
MIDDLETOWN, NJ - The following children's programs are scheduled in January 2017 at Middletown Township Public Library, 55 New Monmouth Road, Middletown.
All programs require registration unless noted otherwise. Register for events at http://www.mtpl.org/ or by phone at 732-671-3700 ext. 340.