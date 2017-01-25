The physician, who has been medical director at the facility for more than ten years, and is also the facility’s Director of the Cardiac Monitoring program, responded to a story he read in the New York Times concerning a new robotic toy by urging the facility to buy mechanical animals, specifically Hasbro Joy for All Cats.

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Dr. Steve Swartz, Medical Director at Care One at King James Care Center, has introduced a high technology dimension to pet therapy in nursing homes.

Details Category: Monmouth County Published: 24 January 2017

LINCROFT, NJ – The Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees voted on Jan. 18 to adopt an $80,368,751 operating budget for the 2017-18 school year, along with a 4 percent tuition increase.

The budget, which includes new multi-year contracts for Brookdale’s faculty and administrative unions, will be forwarded to the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders for final review and approval by the Board of School Estimate.

As of July 1, Brookdale tuition will increase from $129.75 to $135 per credit. For a full-time student taking 30 credits per year, the change would mean an annual increase of $157.50. General service fees, which are calculated at 25 percent of tuition, will increase from $31.14 per credit to $32.40 per credit.

Read more ...