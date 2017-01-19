Holy Cross School Celebrates 75 Years
RUMSON – January 29, 2017 will kick off a week of celebration as Holy Cross School commemorates its 75th school year (1941/42 – 2016/17) during annual Catholic Schools Week. The festivities will open with a special 10:30 AM Mass celebrated by Fr. Michael Manning, Pastor of Holy Cross Church, with readings and songs provided by Holy Cross students. Alumni, former teachers and religious Sisters are invited to attend. After Mass, the congregation will gather in the school’s gymatorium for light refreshments.
Pallone Presents Prisoner of War Medal to Family of World War II Veteran Gavino Petillo
PHOTO: The Petillo family
LONG BRANCH, NJ -- Today, Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr, (NJ-06) presented a Prisoner of War medal to the family of deceased World War Two Veteran Gavino Peter Petillo. Mr. Petillo served in the United States Army from February 13, 1942 until October 17, 1945. During the war, Mr. Petillo was captured in North Africa and was a Prisoner of War in Germany for 19 months. Mr. Petillo grew up in Asbury Park and his family now resides in Long Branch.
New Monmouth County Master Plan Now Online
In accordance with the Monmouth County Planning Board’s adoption of the plan on October 17, 2016, Division of Planning staff recently completed final edits to the new Monmouth County Master Plan. A link to the adopted Master Plan (Volume I), Appendices (Volume II), and other documents incorporated into the Master Plan by reference is now available on the Division of Planning webpage, www.co.monmouth.nj.us/page.aspx?ID=140, or simply Google search Monmouth County Master Plan.
Brookdale Exhibit to Feature Toms River Sculptor
PHOTO: Sculptor Brian Hanlon will host a public reception for his new exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze” at Brookdale Community College on Jan. 26. Photo by Brookdale Community College
LINCROFT, NJ – Nationally acclaimed sculptor Brian Hanlon will host an opening reception for his new exhibit “Historic Pillars in Bronze” at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 at Brookdale Community College, 765 Newman Springs Road, Lincroft.
Avenue of Memories Opens Through Fort Monmouth
FORT MONMOUTH – Describing it as a giant step forward, Freeholder Director Lillian Burry took the first steps in officially opening the two mile section of County Road 537 that runs through the former Fort Monmouth property and has, for all intents and purposes, always been closed to the general public. The road connects State Highway 35, more commonly known as Main St., Eatontown, to Oceanport Ave, also known as County Route 11 in Oceanport.