FoodBank’s VITA Program Offers Free Tax Prep
- Details
- Category: Monmouth County
-
The Foodbank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties wants to make sure you claim your earned income tax credits this year and will prepare your tax return for free
If you earn less than $54,000 you may qualify for a refund of up to $8,529
NEPTUNE, NJ – The FoodBank of Monmouth and Ocean Counties wants to alert workers to a special tax credit that can put money directly in their pockets.
Brookdale to Host “Minority Male Initiative” Conference
- Details
- Category: Monmouth County
-
PHOTO: Neptune High School senior Leclerson Isimeus speaks during last year’s Minority Male Initiative conference on Feb. 19, 2016 in Lincroft. This year’s conference is set for Feb. 17. Photo by Brookdale Community College.
LINCROFT, NJ – Brookdale Community College and the Monmouth/Ocean County Pan Hellenic Council will host the third annual “Minority Male Initiative” conference on the college’s Lincroft campus at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017.
The free conference, titled “Setting Priorities for Career Success,” will offer career-oriented workshops designed specifically for local high school juniors, seniors and current Brookdale students. It is co-sponsored by Hackensack Meridian Health and Brookdale’s Educational Opportunity Fund program.
Keansburg Mom Charged for Throwing Car Seat, Injuring Child
- Details
- Category: Law and Order
-
KEANSBURG, NJ - On Thursday 1/24/17 at 12:10 P.M., Keansburg PD officers were dispatched to a Briarwood Avenue residence for a report of a 5 year old female that had sustained a hot water burn to her face. Upon arrival, officers learned that the victim had sustained the burn after bumping into a stove, causing hot water on top of the stove to splash onto the victim's face. The victim was treated by Keansburg PD officers and Keansburg EMS members at the scene and was subsequently transported to Bayshore Hospital for further treatment.
Violent Crime Initiative Captures Over 150 Fugitives Throughout the State
- Details
- Category: Law and Order
-
Hamilton, N.J. – Attorney General Christopher S. Porrino and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Colonel Rick Fuentes today announced a statewide violent offender fugitive sweep that has resulted in the arrest of more than 150 offenders. The ongoing investigation began November 1, 2016. To date, authorities have seized 11 firearms (2 assault rifles), 631 decks of heroin, and 60 vials of crack cocaine. In addition, Attorney General Porrino announced a new law enforcement directive designed to prevent victim and witness intimidation.
Dr. Swartz Brings High Tech to Pet Therapy
- Details
- Category: Monmouth County
-
photo: Robotical kitten brings roars of laughter from resident Liz Dillon
MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Dr. Steve Swartz, Medical Director at Care One at King James Care Center, has introduced a high technology dimension to pet therapy in nursing homes.
The physician, who has been medical director at the facility for more than ten years, and is also the facility’s Director of the Cardiac Monitoring program, responded to a story he read in the New York Times concerning a new robotic toy by urging the facility to buy mechanical animals, specifically Hasbro Joy for All Cats.