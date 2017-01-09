Details
serena dimaso sworn in 2017Serena DiMaso is sworn in to her second term as Freeholder

Freeholder leadership roles go to Burry and Curley

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholders Lillian Burry and John P. Curley became, respectively, Freeholder Director and Deputy Director at the Board’s 2017 organization meeting held on Thursday, January 5 at Biotechnology High School.

PHOTO: alumniofficialRBR alumni were well represented in  this  new year’s college bowl games.  Pictured left are 2013 graduates Carey Neff, Little Silver and Garrett Sickels, Red Bank.  Carey was the head student manager for the University of Michigan in the Orange Bowl on December 30.  Garrett Sickels, the Penn State Most Valuable Defensive Player, played in the Rose Bowl on January 2.

Two other RBR alumni were part of the Penn State Rose Bowl. Clifford O’Malley, played trombone  in the Penn State Marching Blue Band and RBR 2014 alumni dance major Gabriella Redaelli, Little Silver, danced as part of the  Penn State Lionettes Dance Team.  Picture courtesy of Donna Sickels.

lillian burryPHOTO: Lillian Burry

FREEHOLD, NJ – It was the unplanned but accomplished achievements Freeholder Lillian Burry has faced since first being elected to the Board 12 years ago that are her proudest records, the newly elected Director said at Thursday’s reorganization meeting of the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders. Freeholders Thomas Arnone and Serena DeMaso were sworn in to new terms on the board, and Burry was elected Director.

mcpo shield 120FREEHOLD, NJ –  An Eatontown man charged with the attempted murder of Eatontown police officers, during an armed robbery last month will have a first appearance in court today, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

Aaron Riley, 31 of Wedgewood Circle in Eatontown, is charged with two counts of first degree Attempted Murder, and one count each of first degree Armed Robbery, second degree Certain Persons not to have a Weapon and second degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose after Riley fired at Eatontown police officers, one of whom returned fired during an armed robbery in progress on December 20, 2016.

mcps 7 president open houseLONG BRANCH, NJ — The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce its Seashore Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch. Stop in and enjoy hands-on activities. Park System Naturalists will be there to chat about the seashore and the small aquatic animals on display. Light refreshments offered. Admission and parking are free.

