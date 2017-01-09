Arnone, DiMaso Sworn to Three-year Freeholder Terms
Monmouth County
Serena DiMaso is sworn in to her second term as Freeholder
Freeholder leadership roles go to Burry and Curley
FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Freeholders Lillian Burry and John P. Curley became, respectively, Freeholder Director and Deputy Director at the Board’s 2017 organization meeting held on Thursday, January 5 at Biotechnology High School.
Red Bank Regional Alumni Participate in the New Year’s College Bowl Games
Newsbrief
PHOTO: RBR alumni were well represented in this new year’s college bowl games. Pictured left are 2013 graduates Carey Neff, Little Silver and Garrett Sickels, Red Bank. Carey was the head student manager for the University of Michigan in the Orange Bowl on December 30. Garrett Sickels, the Penn State Most Valuable Defensive Player, played in the Rose Bowl on January 2.
Two other RBR alumni were part of the Penn State Rose Bowl. Clifford O’Malley, played trombone in the Penn State Marching Blue Band and RBR 2014 alumni dance major Gabriella Redaelli, Little Silver, danced as part of the Penn State Lionettes Dance Team. Picture courtesy of Donna Sickels.
Burry Elected Director of Board of Freeholders
Monmouth County
PHOTO: Lillian Burry
FREEHOLD, NJ – It was the unplanned but accomplished achievements Freeholder Lillian Burry has faced since first being elected to the Board 12 years ago that are her proudest records, the newly elected Director said at Thursday’s reorganization meeting of the Monmouth County Board of Freeholders. Freeholders Thomas Arnone and Serena DeMaso were sworn in to new terms on the board, and Burry was elected Director.
Man Charged with Shooting at Eatontown Police Officers, Armed Robbery
Law and Order
FREEHOLD, NJ – An Eatontown man charged with the attempted murder of Eatontown police officers, during an armed robbery last month will have a first appearance in court today, announced Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.
Aaron Riley, 31 of Wedgewood Circle in Eatontown, is charged with two counts of first degree Attempted Murder, and one count each of first degree Armed Robbery, second degree Certain Persons not to have a Weapon and second degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose after Riley fired at Eatontown police officers, one of whom returned fired during an armed robbery in progress on December 20, 2016.
Seven Presidents Park Hosts Seashore Open House
Monmouth County
LONG BRANCH, NJ — The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce its Seashore Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, January 22 at Seven Presidents Oceanfront Park Activity Center, Long Branch. Stop in and enjoy hands-on activities. Park System Naturalists will be there to chat about the seashore and the small aquatic animals on display. Light refreshments offered. Admission and parking are free.