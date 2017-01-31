Details Category: Law and Order Published: 31 January 2017

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ - The Atlantic Highlands Police department is investigating several acts of vandalism that occurred during the early morning hours of 01/31/2017. The actor(s) spray painted anti-Trump and anti-Semitic messages throughout the west side of town on several pieces of town property.

Middletown Township Police are also investigating similar acts of vandalism in their town.

We are asking for assistance in identifying the actor(s) and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident please contact the Atlantic Highlands Police Department at (732)291-1212.

Any information you have that can assist is in our investigation is greatly appreciated.